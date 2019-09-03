Companies / Investors Monthly Going for growth There are many undervalued gems in the agriculture sector for the patient value-oriented investor BL PREMIUM

The agricultural sector in SA, from a pure equity context, is minuscule in terms of the formal JSE listed environment. But in terms of employment, its prospects and market size, it’s an important component of the economy.

Agriculture in SA employs 842,000 people (10% of all formal employment) and has net positive exports, and the sector contributes 3% to GDP. The sector contributed about 10% to SA’s total export earnings in FY2018 at a value of $11.1bn.