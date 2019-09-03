opening bell
Food counters to chew on
Weak consumer spending has hit the food counters hard, but there are some bright spots – and perhaps now is a good time to have some cash on hand
03 September 2019 - 12:00
BUY: RCL FOODS Share price: R10 JSE code: RCL
The market found it tough to digest RCL’s recent trading statement — covering the year to end-June — which showed the bulky commodity businesses in poultry and sugar struggling. On the plus side, the grocery business, which carries higher margins, looked in far better shape. If RCL could bulk up this side of the business, the market might find the company a more appetising prospect.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.