EDITOR'S NOTE: Terrifying times for anxious investors The pension is getting pounded, and the personal portfolio is teetering dangerously

I have seen some terrifying bouts on the market over the past three decades. I started in financial journalism — not by my own volition but on the strong "encouragement" of the intimidating Business Day editor Ken Owen — at the tail-end of the late-1980s listings boom.

Older readers will recall a slew of crappy small companies rushing onto the JSE, which had gone out of its way to attract "adventurous" entrepreneurial listings.