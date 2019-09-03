EDITOR’S NOTE: Terrifying times for anxious investors
The pension is getting pounded, and the personal portfolio is teetering dangerously
03 September 2019 - 12:00
I have seen some terrifying bouts on the market over the past three decades. I started in financial journalism — not by my own volition but on the strong "encouragement" of the intimidating Business Day editor Ken Owen — at the tail-end of the late-1980s listings boom.
Older readers will recall a slew of crappy small companies rushing onto the JSE, which had gone out of its way to attract "adventurous" entrepreneurial listings.
