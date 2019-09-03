Companies / Investors Monthly ECONOMY WATCH: All eyes on Moody’s There are heightened concerns about Moody's revising its outlook on SA to negative from stable when it publishes its next report on the sovereign rating in November BL PREMIUM

With the clock ticking on a potential downgrade of SA’s remaining investment-grade credit rating, the Moody’s Investors Service Sub-Saharan Africa Summit will be one of several closely watched events in September.

This is the 14th annual summit where the agency will share its outlook on SA’s credit landscape over the next 12 to 18 months.