Cartrack: growth company with capital gains potential Cartrack is not the most liquid of shares on the JSE – but it is a share that probably warrants wider market attention

The business was founded in 2004 as a stolen vehicle recovery specialist. It has since expanded into fleet management products and vehicle tracking and recovery in 23 countries on five continents.