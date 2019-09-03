Cartrack: growth company with capital gains potential
Cartrack is not the most liquid of shares on the JSE – but it is a share that probably warrants wider market attention
03 September 2019 - 12:00
Cartrack is not the most liquid of shares on the JSE — but it is a share that probably warrants wider market attention due to its strong growth trajectory.
The business was founded in 2004 as a stolen vehicle recovery specialist. It has since expanded into fleet management products and vehicle tracking and recovery in 23 countries on five continents.
