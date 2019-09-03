Companies / Investors Monthly Assore: shaping up as a value stock, but risk remains The risk of a global market slowdown on the back of conflict over Hong Kong or a further escalation in the trade war means the risk remains too great for investors to rush in BL PREMIUM

Assore is regarded as a diversified mining company, but at first glance its operational structure might be a tad difficult to understand.

Its primary investment is a 50% holding in Assmang, which it controls jointly with African Rainbow Minerals. Assore is responsible for the marketing (or sale) of all the minerals mined by this partnership. Through this partnership and a series of joint venture entities and subsidiaries, Assore is also involved in the mining of iron ore, manganese ore and chrome ore, and the production of manganese alloys.