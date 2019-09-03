Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: Zeder: time to sell the farm? Even after PepsiCo’s offer, the SOTP discount remains wide — the market is not interested BL PREMIUM

The doyen of the listed agricultural investment space on the JSE has been Zeder Investments. PSG Group owns 44% of it.

Listed in 2006, Zeder is widely regarded as the catalyst that prompted much of the shake-up and value unlock among SA’s many old agricultural co-operative structures. These had been largely overlooked by investors — mainly because of perceptions that the agricultural sector was an investment backwater and because the shares in even the biggest co-ops were not easily available.