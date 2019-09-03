Companies / Investors Monthly Anchor Group: after the storm, it has some wind in its sails Can Anchor, which hit a high of R19 on the back of a series of bolt-on acquisitions in late 2016, sail the high seas again? BL PREMIUM

In 2016 its earnings drifted close to 65c a share, with 32c a share in tow. This return was generated on assets under management of R46bn.