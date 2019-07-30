Companies / Investors Monthly Transaction Capital: a ticket to ride for the longer term Transaction Capital trades on a relatively demanding earnings multiple, but it boasts a strong growth record and directors are predicting that the brisk pace in profits will continue BL PREMIUM

The specialist financial services sector on the JSE — the sprinkling of listings outside the big five banks — is an intriguing niche.

Even though there have been successful (the mighty PSG Group) and enduring companies (Peregrine, Brait and Clientèle Life), the market tends to view small financial services counters with some scepticism.