Monthly Trade of the Month: Life Healthcare vs Netcare A bet that Netcare will remain in ICU for a while longer as Life Healthcare makes a temporary recovery

These are tremulous times on the market, and investors — at least those who have not already scurried to the safety of the sidelines — need to adopt a more risk-averse approach to avoid third-degree wallet burns.

There is no certainty around what the future holds for the fragile SA economy, with investors having to endure an uncomfortable impasse, in terms of policy direction, after the recent general election.