MultiChoice: delivering content to an entire continent MultiChoice is the leading pan-African video entertainment platform, offering satellite and digital terrestrial television as well as streaming in 50 African countries

With the unbundling and separate listing of the MultiChoice Group in February, Naspers shareholders received one MultiChoice share for free for every Naspers share they held.

Since then the Naspers share price is up by more than 10% and MultiChoice shares are now valued at above R120 a share. Value has been created, with more likely to come.