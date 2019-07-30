MultiChoice: delivering content to an entire continent
MultiChoice is the leading pan-African video entertainment platform, offering satellite and digital terrestrial television as well as streaming in 50 African countries
30 July 2019 - 12:00
With the unbundling and separate listing of the MultiChoice Group in February, Naspers shareholders received one MultiChoice share for free for every Naspers share they held.
Since then the Naspers share price is up by more than 10% and MultiChoice shares are now valued at above R120 a share. Value has been created, with more likely to come.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.