Companies / Investors Monthly Mergers & Acquisitions: Deals take more time Medium-sized business sector has managed to somehow rise above SA’s many challenges BL PREMIUM

It has been a challenging 12 months as investors maintain their wait-and-see attitude in response to SA’s economic and political challenges.

Despite the market’s circumspection, Mike Donaldson, CEO at RMB Corvest, says the medium-sized business sector has bucked the trend and is still providing deal flow, but these deals are taking longer to close.