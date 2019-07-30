Hedge funds: technology to the rescue
AI and ML are helping fund managers to reduce costs
30 July 2019 - 12:00
Hedge fund managers looking to generate alpha and create cost and operational efficiencies to remain competitive are increasingly turning to technology for a solution.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are helping to transform the traditional business model by streamlining operations, augmenting human decision-making and informing hedge fund management strategies.
