Hedge funds: a revamp is needed
Investors will regain trust in the process if hedge funds offer greater disclosure and transparency
30 July 2019 - 12:00
The traditional hedge fund model is losing relevance in a shifting global investment landscape. Market-beating returns are difficult to achieve and high management and performance fees are harder to justify given the comparable returns from a growing universe of lower-cost passive investments.
Glen Copans from Investec Specialist Investments explains that traditional hedge funds were built to offer fund managers additional techniques to extract absolute returns in all market conditions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.