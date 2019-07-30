Companies / Investors Monthly Hedge funds: a revamp is needed Investors will regain trust in the process if hedge funds offer greater disclosure and transparency BL PREMIUM

The traditional hedge fund model is losing relevance in a shifting global investment landscape. Market-beating returns are difficult to achieve and high management and performance fees are harder to justify given the comparable returns from a growing universe of lower-cost passive investments.

Glen Copans from Investec Specialist Investments explains that traditional hedge funds were built to offer fund managers additional techniques to extract absolute returns in all market conditions.