Companies / Investors Monthly rubble rousing Finding industrial companies with real mettle Local industries are battling in this dour economy, but if you scratch deep enough, there is value to be found still BL PREMIUM

Scouring the ravaged SA industrial landscape for bargain-priced investments is a dangerous business these days.

There is a paucity of good news to spark sentiment for a revival in industrial company fortunes, while the possibility of corporate implosions remains large with a slew of risks and challenges that cannot always be managed by even the most experienced executives.