MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
Expect more M&A activity
One report sees a 44% increase in the value of deals
30 July 2019 - 12:00
Following a lean 2018, the market consensus suggests that the JSE looks well priced for an uptick in mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Investors also expect that a more stable local climate after the elections will drive an economic recovery that spurs deal activity.
This view is supported by the "Global Transactions Forecast" from Baker McKenzie and Oxford Economics, which estimates that local M&A activity could reach $6.2bn in total value — up from $4.3bn in 2018 — thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s growth policies and anti-corruption efforts.
