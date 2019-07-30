Companies / Investors Monthly MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS Expect more M&A activity One report sees a 44% increase in the value of deals BL PREMIUM

Following a lean 2018, the market consensus suggests that the JSE looks well priced for an uptick in mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Investors also expect that a more stable local climate after the elections will drive an economic recovery that spurs deal activity.

This view is supported by the "Global Transactions Forecast" from Baker McKenzie and Oxford Economics, which estimates that local M&A activity could reach $6.2bn in total value — up from $4.3bn in 2018 — thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s growth policies and anti-corruption efforts.