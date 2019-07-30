Brait: sale of minority stakes could reduce debt fear
Brait, once the darling of the JSE’s investment companies, is labouring under a debt load that is blocking efforts to restore market faith after the ill-timed foray into the UK fashion retail sector via New Look
These days nothing snuffs out investor sentiment quite like a balance sheet sagging under a burden of debt.
Brait, once the darling of the JSE’s investment companies, is labouring under a debt load that is blocking efforts to restore market faith after the ill-timed foray into the UK fashion retail sector via New Look. At the end of June, IM calculates Brait’s total net debt at around R11.5bn — roughly R2bn more than the group’s market capitalisation at the time of writing in mid-July.
