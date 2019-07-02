Passive vs index tracker funds: Good value proposition

Spot gold may bounce to $1,401/oz as SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.78%; platinum and palladium both rise marginally
Challenges come standard in SA, which is why local app developers are prepared to pivot in a moment, writes Shaun Richards
The chuckling EFF leader says the ‘president is in trouble’, and that David Mabuza may lead the country soon
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
PSG and NFB take top honours in this year’s Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers survey
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about May’s purchasing managers index data
CEO passes the baton to understudy Busisiwe Mavuso
Zimbabwe has announced the end of its multi-currency regime
All Blacks start quest for unprecedented third World Cup in a row
A year after his death, the photographer’s work still urges us to pause and listen to the voices of miners
