Global equity funds: Yes, local can still be lekker

We have selected five very different funds that can be considered. By far the most popular option over the years, Orbis Global Equity, has had a rough time and investors should look at the five instead of, or at least as well as, Orbis.

Old Mutual Global Equity has a strong record and takes numerous small bets. Ironically, it has been a substantially better performer than the US managers Old Mutual bought for a king’s ransom. It operates on a lean structure and has left the heavy lifting to machines for two decades — long before anyone considered artificial intelligence to be anything but science fiction.

It contrasts with the much more concentrated funds, which pride themselves on getting to know management. The Absa Global Value Feeder Fund has a holding in Anglo American, which accounts for nearly 6% of assets.

It feeds into the Schroder Global Recovery Fund, which is going through a tough time, but which would be an ideal satellite fund if, say, Old Mutual Global Equity were the core. Its poor returns contrast with Stanlib Global Equity, a quality growth fund run by Columbia Threadneedle. It has a strong bias to the popular FAANG stocks.

There is no definitive answer to whether it makes sense to run a global equity fund from Cape Town, given its remoteness from the major markets. PSG Global Equity, run by Greg Hopkins and Philipp Worz in Constantia, has had poor returns. Its stock picks just aren’t gaining any popularity in the North American and European markets.

Coronation Global Equity Select also hasn’t made par over the past five years, though there has been some improvement over the past six months. Fund managers Louis Stassen and Neil Padoa at least don’t have any domestic fund management responsibilities and will travel when needed.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL EQUITY FUND

This fund was for many years run by the London-based asset manager in the Old Mutual group, under a number of different names.

The single asset manager was sold by Old Mutual UK (what is now Quilter) as it no longer fitted into its open architecture strategy. But the team, now called Merian Global Investors, still runs the fund. Their relationship with Old Mutual Unit Trusts in SA remains strong. Merian strategist Justin Wells says the team sources more than $1bn from the region out of $20bn and visits at least quarterly. The fund is the rand-denominated version of their global strategy and has R16.9bn under management.

The fund has a demanding benchmark in MSCI World (which excludes emerging markets). Over the past few years the gap between the US large caps and the rest has increased, but over 10 years the fund’s 19.9% performance is ahead of the 18.3% from the benchmark.