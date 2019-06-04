Asset management: Patience is the secret

Opec’s supply cut remains in place, though Russia’s Rosneft is getting antsy; the US is now the biggest oil producer at 12.3-million bpd
Comparisons to Steinhoff look more appropriate by the day
The tax agency has a revenue target of R1.422-trillion for 2019/2010, but revenue collection has fallen short of budget targets in recent years
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Asset managers are using AI to save on costs, writes Pedro van Gaalen
The numbers are likely to reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank will move to cut interest rates, possibly at its next meeting in July
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army killed thousands, some say, in a crackdown of young pro-democracy protests in 1989
National cricket, football and rugby teams have all failed to perform in the past few weeks
Lies, cynical manipulation and whitewashes mean the scale of the horrific damage can only be guessed at, writes Kate Brown
