opening bell
Lean year for food conglomerates
Investors in the JSE food producers index have suffered some indigestion of late, with economically shell-shocked consumers deciding to eat less, trade down brands and be more cost-conscious – which negates price inflation and squeezes producers’margins
03 June 2019 - 12:06
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.