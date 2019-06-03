Cannabis investments could blow your mind

Global equities keep sinking as June kicks off to a rocky start against a background of worsening Sino-US trade relations
Finances have continued to deteriorate, despite promises to add executives with operational experience and a reorganisation agenda
The retired security branch police officer's application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been dismissed
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
How could an international group get away with this? And what kind of auditors could let it all happen, asks Ann Crotty
The purchasing managers’ index fell to 45.4 points in May from 47.2 in April, showing that the manufacturing sector is still not recovering
As the demand for tuna grows — an industry worth $42bn — so does the risk of exploitation and trafficking, says British-based rights group
Red tape stalls duo's passport applications
Doctor’s aim is to equip people with strategies to identify signs of stress, writes Emma Jacobs
