Companies / Investors Monthly

Trade of the Month: Telkom vs Vodacom

Telkom is one of the few stocks that has been in an uptrend over the past 12 months, while Vodacom has been in a solid downtrend over the same period

BL PREMIUM
31 May 2019 - 11:00 Petri Redelinghuys

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.