EDITOR’S NOTE: No fairytale ending for this cursed counter

Asian and European markets are down on Monday morning, but a stable rand and higher prices for some commodity are offing some support to the JSE
Finances have continued to deteriorate, despite promises to add executives with operational experience and a reorganisation agenda
The future of its appellate court is uncertain, and questions have been raised about the categorisation of China, India, Indonesia and SA as developing countries
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Probe uncovered false disclosures, market abuses, misstatements in financial results and corporate governance lapses, regulator says
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales were a letdown amid weaker business and consumer confidence and severe load-shedding, writes Asha Speckman
Troops on the Korean peninsula are ready enough, says acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan
SA teams count the cost of a brutal Super Rugby season
Doctor’s aim is to equip people with strategies to identify signs of stress, writes Emma Jacobs
