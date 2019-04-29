Unpicking Christo Wiese’s companies

It is a busy week in terms of corporate data and economic news, and volumes may be subdued by the Workers' Day public holiday on Wednesday
Questions remain as to whether the BRI is much more than a publicity campaign designed as part of Beijing's efforts to grow its diplomatic and economic clout
There are fears of water and power cuts on election day with electricity workers said to be threatening to join the strike
The IFP leader told supporters this weekend at a rally in KwaMashu that he wants to lead his party towards a decisive resurgence before leaving
The retailer may not be leading the sector, but a successful turnaround strategy has made it a worthy competitor
SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings
Aim is to transform the profession by increasing the number of black chartered accountants at business ownership and management level
Landslides triggered by torrential rain is exacerbated by rampant mining, much of it illegal
Amakhosi coach wary his team is heavily tipped to win cup final
Sensors linked to an app that analyses runs give footwear a leg up, but personal trainers have the edge in the motivation stakes, writes Yolisa Mkele
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.