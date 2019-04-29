Moving the needle

Volumes on the local bourse were low on Monday, ahead of a busy week in terms of global economic news, as well as Wednesday's public holiday
As prices for renewable energy are falling, the environmental and cost tide is turning against coal and nuclear
Export-led growth is aim of SA's agriculture sector
The IFP leader told supporters this weekend at a rally in KwaMashu that he wants to lead his party towards a decisive resurgence before leaving
Electric carmaker says it may decide to raise additional capital to fund the rapid growth of the business
SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings
Draft Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill reveals a lack of effort to prescribe substantive rules in the bill itself
The surge in spending sets a stronger base for growth in consumption heading into the second quarter
Thohoyandou clash important at top and bottom of the table
Sensors linked to an app that analyses runs give footwear a leg up, but personal trainers have the edge in the motivation stakes, writes Yolisa Mkele
