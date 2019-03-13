Rethinking wholesale banking in Africa

Accelerating Africa’s development while building on the progress already made is a challenge for the continent’s governments and private sectors. So what are the catalysts and inhibitors to unlocking further growth and development? The private sector is the biggest potential driver of development, both in the short and long term, while the major inhibitor is access to sustainable funding.

Private corporates and governments rely primarily on the traditional sources of financing, which to date have proven to be insufficient even as the need continues to grow. According to Forbes Africa the funding gap for infrastructure development in Africa is estimated at $2.3tn and filling this gap will require new solutions and more innovation.

Factors stunting Africa’s development include onerous regulations, difficulty in accessing funding, political risk; the high cost of funding; and sub-optimal tenor of loans. Borrowers unfortunately cannot escape these constraints when using traditional bank funding. Furthermore, banks have limited access to deep, insightful and reliable information; many lack an understanding of the markets in the different countries; volatile currencies and commodity prices are a challenge; and they have to balance short-term thinking against long-term investments. However, banks have found ways around these obstacles through export credit agency (ECA) cover and other credit or financial instruments to support funding in countries perceived as high-risk.