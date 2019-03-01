Why Ascendis went down

Concern over the escalating US-China trade war caps gains
In a country with unemployment at 27%, what was the government thinking?
Travel on the Blue Train, free housing, tipples at dinnertime while on the road, first-class flights, swish cars ... these are just some of the benefits
The party increased its support from 6.35% to 10.79% and is now mulling future coalitions
Private-hospital operator says while it expects tough operating conditions to remain, it is optimistic about growth prospects
SA's consumer confidence picked up due to reduced load-shedding and post-election optimism
In his first public comments since starting the investigation in May 2017 the US special counsel says justice department policy prevented criminal charges
Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
SA carbon tax to kick off in June. This will add 9c a litre to the petrol price and 10c to the diesel price
