Investors are regularly reminded of the wisdom of investing offshore and not adopting an investment strategy that focuses only on South African assets. There are a number of compelling reasons for investing offshore. Briefly, these include:

Diversification benefits – investing in international assets allows for greater diversification, which is a key investment principle for reducing risk. In addition, investing in international markets provides access to countries, currencies, asset classes and industries that are not available locally.

Reduced emerging market risk – SA remains an emerging market, albeit with pockets of first world industries (such as banking and mining) and infrastructure (e.g. roads, ports and railways). By world standards though, SA is a small economy with a relatively illiquid and volatile stock market.

Interestingly, while the FTSE/JSE All Share Index makes up less than 1% of the world’s market capitalisation, SA’s gross domestic product (GDP) comprises only approximately 0.5% of the world’s GDP.

Why is the size of market capitalisation compared to GDP so high in SA?

The reason is that SA was among the earliest adopters of a market exchange aimed at raising external capital to finance business activity, which happened to be mining at the time. (The JSE was founded by Benjamin Woollan in November 1887 to provide a marketplace for the shares of SA’s many mining and financial companies that resulted from the discovery of the Witwatersrand goldfields in 1886.)

It was not until more recently that financial markets geared towards raising external capital became a feature in many other emerging markets, including Russia and China.

Why is this relevant? Index trackers and many global portfolio managers base their allocation to a particular emerging market on relative market capitalisation, not GDP. It is likely that other emerging markets will, over time, see a proportional increase in their market capitalisation in line with their relative GDP, thereby reducing SA’s relative market capitalisation. Ultimately, this change will likely mean less capital flows to SA, which will put pressure on the rand.

Reduced currency risk – all things being equal, economic theory states that one can expect a currency to depreciate in line with the differential between that country’s inflation rate and those of its major trading partners. With inflation still hovering closer to the upper end of the South African Reserve Bank’s 3 to 6% target, SA’s inflation rate exceeds, by some margin, the inflation rates of its major trading partners. Therefore, over time, the rand can be expected to depreciate against these currencies.

Figure 1 (below) illustrates the overall deteriorating performance of the rand against the US dollar since 1972. The graph also uses the theory of purchasing power parity (PPP) to show the relative cheapness or expensiveness of the rand against the dollar over time. (PPP is a theory, which states that exchange rates between currencies are in equilibrium when their purchasing power is the same in each of the two countries.)