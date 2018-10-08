Companies / Investors Monthly

analysis

Aggressive allocation funds: the basics and the mavericks

High-equity funds are now the largest sector in the unit trust sphere, accounting for about a quarter of industry assets

BL PREMIUM
08 October 2018 - 12:30 Stephen Cranston

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.