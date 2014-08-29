TICKLING A NERVE: Open invitation to share in rewards

THE US has come late to the party. Over the past 15 years or so, much of Africa has enjoyed uninterrupted growth thanks to the economic reforms that have taken place throughout the continent.

Wars and crippling political instability have long ceased being the order of the day in most countries, and over the years we’ve seen a rapid succession of economic reforms. African countries have liberalised trade policies, privatised many state-owned entities, boosted the reliability of critical infrastructure (such as electricity generation and distribution) and pushed back barriers to doing business.

According to the World Bank’s 2014 Ease of Doing Business rankings, Rwanda ranks 32nd — above France and Belgium — and South Africa ranks 41st — above Spain and Mexico.

The economies that rank the highest for ease of doing business are not those with no regulation, but rather those whose governments have managed to create regulatory systems that facilitate marketplace interaction and protect important public interests, without unnecessarily hindering the development of the private sector — in sum, regulatory systems with strong institutions and strong transaction costs.

While many countries have been reluctant to buy into the "Africa Rising" story, China has been at the forefront, investing in particular in infrastructure projects and the mining, oil and gas industries. So far, more than 2,500 Chinese companies have invested in Africa, with total indirect investment of about $25bn. In 2013, China’s bilateral trade with Africa stood at around $270bn, an increase of about 300% since 2009, when China surpassed the US as Africa’s main trade partner. China’s commitment to Africa was further reaffirmed in May this year, when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, during a four-country African tour, announced plans to increase bilateral trade to $400bn by 2020.

In comparison, since 2000, Africa’s trade relations with the US have been defined by the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Agoa was supposed to boost US trade with Africa, but trade relations have instead been on a downward trend. According to the US Commerce Department, US-Africa trade reached $104bn in 2008 but declined to about $85bn in 2011. While the 2008 global financial crisis may have disrupted US investments in Africa, the fact that the US’s trade with the entire continent is about the same as its trade with Brazil appears to be an indication of some reluctance on the part of US companies to do business in Africa.

Africa’s economy is growing faster than that of any other continent in the world. In fact, six of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies are in Africa.

The World Bank forecasts Africa’s GDP will increase by about 6% annually over the next decade, and the share of the population living below the poverty line has fallen from 51% in 2005 to about 38% in 2013.

Africa does face challenges that make it difficult to conduct business. Owing to a lack of basic services, infrastructure, development and resources, doing business in Africa can be costly. Many countries on the continent lack sufficient transportation links, forming a barrier to trade. Financing often comes at a high cost, in order to mitigate the high risks involved, and currencies are often too volatile. It must be admitted, too, that corruption is still endemic.

Given these challenges and perception problems, let’s hope the recent US-Africa summit was not just a gathering of peers and friends, but that the $33bn US President Barack Obama committed to invest in Africa is also met with a binding obligation by African leaders to fix the problems that continue to impede investment.

In a recent interview with CNN, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt acknowledged that Africa was risky, but said "business today is all risk-reward … business anywhere … [is] a function of what’s the reward for the risk you [take]".

So yes, I think the US did miss the hors d’oeuvre, but it probably made it just in time for the main course.

• Thabi Leoka is an economist at Renaissance Capital.