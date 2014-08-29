TALKING TECHNICALS: Take care in an uncertain time

GLOBAL equity markets have undergone a bit of a wobble recently, and many are wondering whether this marks the start of a much-awaited correction or is just another shallow pullback, providing an opportunity to "buy the dip".

It has been quite a while since we have witnessed a meaningful correction on global equity markets, but certain major indices have seen some technical damage done to their structures recently. This gives reason for a little more circumspection on whether this pullback is just another buyable dip before we go roaring off to new highs. It is possible that the current corrective phase in equity markets will last a little while longer than prior pullbacks this year, but this may then set up decent buying opportunities again.

The German DAX 30 index is one that has witnessed some meaningful technical damage in this recent pullback. The chart shows that price action has broken down below the well-defined upward trend that has been in place since late 2011. That break occurred when the DAX broke below 9,750 points, and it has since witnessed a sharp drop down to 9,000. The index appears to be finding some support at the 9,000-point level, but the break of the uptrend is reason to believe that the rapid upward momentum of the past two-and-a-half years has come to an end for now.

This technical break does not mean the index will crumble from here. It simply means the momentum of the move higher has been stopped in its tracks. We may yet see more upside in due course but the most likely scenario over the medium term is choppy sideways trading action with increased volatility.

Below the 9,000 level there is more lateral support at 8,500. This chart structure is common to a number of the European equity markets and corresponds with recent economic data suggesting that the eurozone economy is struggling to gather traction. The DAX represents the German economy, which is the strongest in the EU. If this equity market is beginning to falter, it does not bode well for the rest of the European region.

The US’s S&P500 chart has also witnessed some short-term technical damage recently, although not as severe as the DAX. The S&P 500 broke its year-to-date uptrend and has fallen by around 85 points from its recent high. This is a drop of around 4.3%, which is very shallow. But the break of the recent steep upward trend does bring the support levels lower down into play.

There is lateral support as well as one-year uptrend support at the 1,900-point level, and below that the 200-day moving average offers more support at 1,860. For now, it looks as if we may see the S&P 500 track a range between 1,900 and 1,960 in the near term, but if the support at 1,900 were to break to the downside, the 200dma may come into play at 1,860.

August is a seasonally weak month for equity markets and is historically the worst-performing month for the S&P 500. But it is also the month that often lines up a great buying opportunity for a year-end rally, if history is any guide. In light of this, one can expect more choppiness and volatility on equity markets in the near term, but keep an eye out for seriously oversold conditions in the month(s) ahead as a possible buying opportunity.