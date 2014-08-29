OPENING BELL: The crux is in the handling of credit

THE collapse of African Bank has sent ripples far and wide. A big part of its problems are attributable to Ellerines, the credit retailer it acquired in 2007. The difficulties inspired us to have a look at other credit retailers in the space to see if they will avoid the same pitfalls.

BUY: FOSCHINI GROUP

Share price: R114.14

JSE code: TFG

FOSCHINI stands out from the other two companies on this page for one thing: it has managed to dodge the unsecured lending bullet with remarkable timing and poise. In April it announced the disposal of its credit business RCS (of which it had held 55%) to the local operation of French bank BNP Paribas. That moved a loan book of about R5bn off its balance sheet on the very day that African Bank’s problems spilled out. Credit will still be available to Foschini’s customers, but not sit on its balance sheet.

The downside to not owning your own credit business is that the decision over credit sales is taken out of your hands. But Foschini has anticipated that by boosting cash sales within its overall mix. Those increased 15.9%, while credit sales grew 5.7% and make up 42% of the total. Margins did shrink slightly, but not enough to affect Foschini’s healthy dividend, giving it a pre-tax yield of 4.6% and a price:earnings ratio of 12.6.

The clothing market appears so far to be more robust than the durable goods sector. That makes sense — one can delay purchasing a lounge suite or flat-screen TV, but clothes less so. Foschini is still heavily exposed to fashion (67% of turnover), though its upmarket @home stores have been growing its share of durables (7%), alongside its jewellery interests (10%). Given its low penetration in durables and top-end focus, it can still grow its share of a shrinking market.

The focus is on cash sales rather than credit, which is an ambition the others on this page should envy. We are backing Foschini’s strategy and making it our buy.

HOLD: LEWIS GROUP

Share price: R58.93

JSE code: LEW

WITH a price:earnings ratio of 6.2 and historic dividend yield of 8.6%, Lewis looks like a screaming buy. But warning lights are flashing prominently over its future. Sales of its mix of household goods are shrinking — by 2.5% in Lewis’s last financial year. Its loan books are in bad shape and it is vulnerable to a coming regulatory attack on credit life insurance revenue. Just 45% of group revenue comes from merchandise sales, with the balance from loan interest, insurance premiums and other services.

A trading update earlier this month said debtor costs — basically write-offs of bad loans — were 30% higher in the three months to June than in the same period a year ago. When costs go up at such an alarming rate while revenue is flat, profits get decimated. About 70% of Lewis’s sales are on credit, so efforts to tighten up on lending directly translates into declining sales.

In Lewis’s favour is that margins on sales are positive, with a gross margin of 37%, so an increased drive to cash sales would help.

Its insurance subsidiary Monarch Insurance has contributed healthy profit margins, but those will be challenged by future pricing regulations.

It all adds up to a rather bleak outlook, at least in the medium term. Its R5bn loan book will stay a source of pain, though with bottom-line profit of R933m last year, even after R702m in bad debt costs, it is not serious enough to kill the company. It is priced for something close to disaster.

For those with an appetite for risk, Lewis may be the dog worth picking up at its low point. For that possibility we call it our hold.

SELL: JD GROUP

Share price: R23.28

JSE code: JDG

NOW firmly under the wing of controlling shareholder Steinhoff, JD Group has just completed a new capital raising from shareholders. That R1bn injection was far less than the R2.4bn it initially planned to raise, but it has reduced the gearing risk from red to amber, giving the group some room to breathe.

Steinhoff seems to be comfortable with keeping JD Group listed, although it will now own close to 78% of it. The listing may be useful to Steinhoff by providing price discovery of a big asset and allowing incentive schemes for executives, though a buyout by the parent is certainly not out of the question.

Should minorities enjoy the ride? JD Group is suffering extensive pain from its loan books, and bad debts rose dramatically in the past 18 months. In the last six months of last year it wrote off R1bn, slightly more than its write-offs for the previous 12 months. That leaves it with an impairment provision of 15.2% of its R10bn book, compared with Lewis’s provision of 18.6%.

It is struggling to increase retail sales, with revenue growing 4% amid shrinking gross margins. Cost inflation is a real problem, so it made a small loss at the interim stage and suspended its dividend. It is also exposed to the credit life regulatory problems.

On the upside, it does have more diverse revenue sources, including Unitrans and SteinBuild, that look rosier than the rest. Given its much larger loan book and already constrained profitability, we think JD has the dimmest prospects of the bunch and make it the sell.

Intellidex Team