Mediclinic: Triangle of regions makes good base for long term

MEDICLINIC has many things working in its favour. It is a business that is fairly invulnerable to business cycles, though it can benefit from economic strength. And across developing markets, demand for quality health care is growing. Further strong growth is predicted as economies grow.

In the short to medium term, though, the picture is not entirely rosy. Mediclinic has operations in southern Africa, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates and each market has its own peculiarities.

In Switzerland, the market is close to saturation and growth comes principally from gaining market share from competitors.

In the Middle East, strong growth is expected to persist, averaging 12% annually in the next four years.

In South Africa, headwinds include regulatory concerns, the possibility of a national health insurance policy being implemented and a Competition Commission probe into pricing practices.

Currency fluctuations do affect Mediclinic’s earnings: in the year to end-March 2014, the rand weakened against both the Swiss franc and the UAE dirham, which augmented nonrand revenue. That pushed total revenue up 24% to R30.5bn. Operating profit rose 33% to R5.5bn and attributable earnings had a phenomenal surge to R3.4bn from a loss of R1.1bn in the comparative period. This reflects the base effect of a one-off refinancing charge of long-term debt of R3.4bn in the prior year and subsequent reduction in finance costs in the current period. Headline earnings surged to 414.6c (FY13: loss of 149.5c) and a pretax dividend of 96c/share was declared for the year, up 12%.

The group has been able to maintain a stable ratio of cash generated from operations which oscillates around 100% of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. This shows its high and sustainable cash-generative power. Interest cover improved impressively to 4.8 times from 0.8. The net finance cost fell 77.4% to R1.1bn from R5.1bn. Disregarding the one-off refinancing charge, finance costs still dropped by about 32%.

Much of the FY14 growth was derived organically through a rise in admissions, an increase in the number of hospital beds and longer hospital stays.

The southern African operations grew revenue 11% to R11.2bn, driven by an increase in bed days sold and a rise in average income per day. The medical services inflation rate was 6.1% for the same period.

In Switzerland, normalised revenue shot up 32% (only 8% in Swiss francs) to R15bn, a good performance given health-care inflation of close to 0%. Attributable income escalated 88% to R1.3bn as a result of refinancing of debt, which drove down finance costs.

For the UAE business, normalised revenue climbed 37% to R3.4bn with attributable income rising 125% to R523m (FY13: R232m), a positive impact of Mediclinic having bought out minorities to take 100% ownership.

Compared with its peer, Netcare, Mediclinic is more diversified and has a wider global reach. However, it needs to improve on asset utilisation and reduce debt levels to compare more favourably.

The group has embarked on a restructuring exercise which should translate into higher efficiency, a more client-centred operation and improved margins in the medium to long term. During FY15, management expects to increase the number of hospital beds by 279 in southern Africa and by 27 in Switzerland. A hospital extension is being constructed in UAE at Mediclinic City Hospital.

Over the very long term this is a good stock for the portfolio. But Intellidex’s valuation model, having applied fairly conservative growth assumptions, presents a 12-month target share price of R91.82, which is 8% above the current share price, hence the hold recommendation.

