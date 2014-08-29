Kumba: Dependent on ore prices and currency fluctuations

A SWITCH in emphasis in China to a more consumption-driven market, accompanied by a glut in supply of iron ore, has curtailed the good performance that Kumba delivered in its past financial year. Its interim results to end-June show a more sombre picture, with lower headline earnings on the back of flat revenue.

Kumba’s performance tracks movements in the rand and iron ore prices. At the beginning of the year the company was trading at R443/share and iron ore was at $131/tonne. Iron ore prices have since shed about 25% while Kumba’s share price lost 23% over the same period.

The rand has been less volatile since the 50 basis points repo rate hike at end-January. The recent further 25 basis points hike should support the currency, which we expect to remain relatively stable. Such an outlook will be good for Kumba, which exports more than 90% of its ore. Goldman Sachs estimates the worldwide seaborne iron ore glut to increase this year and into next year. It slashed its initial price forecast of $118/tonne to $105/tonne.

With revenue flat in the interim period at 26.4bn, headline earnings fell 16% to R20.24 from R24.08, mainly due to weaker realised iron ore prices and input cost pressures. The company issued a slightly lighter interim dividend of R15.61/share (1H13: R20.10), giving a dividend yield of 10.43% for the 12-month period.

Total sales volumes inched up 2% to 22.5 tonnes from 22.1 tonnes but the operating margin crept up as well. Unit costs per tonne at its major mines, Kolomela and Sishen, swelled 12% and 18% respectively. Cost pressures combined with a 17% decline in iron ore export prices resulted in the operating profit margin deteriorating to 47% from the 55% recorded 12 months ago. The rand depreciated 16% over the same period but couldn’t provide enough cover as it was more than offset by cost inflation and the fall in iron ore prices.

Kumba’s operational performance has both positive and negative highlights. Mining volumes from the three mines (Sishen, Thabazimbi and Kolomela) increased by 10.2mt, led by a strong performance from Kolomela, which added 11% to its 1H13 total tonnage production.

While the growth in tonnage produced could be viewed as a positive outcome and perhaps as an indication of stability at the mine, increases in costs were evident at Sishen and Kolomela. Cost per unit rose to R319.7/tonne (1H13: 287.8/tonne) and R272.2/tonne (1H13:229.9/tonne) for Sishen and Kolomela respectively.

Management lays the blame on above-inflationary input costs and the increase in total mining volumes. The cost per unit at Thabazimbi grew as the company tried to commercialise its operations after a protracted legal battle over the mine with ArcelorMittal was put to rest last year. Thabazimbi also produces a high-quality grade of ore compared with all the other mines, but in low volumes with limited remaining life of mine.

Infrastructure development, residential construction and the motor manufacturing industry are the key consumers of steel and major drivers of demand for iron. The slowing Chinese economy and its ebbing infrastructure development are threats to iron ore prices.

Market consensus is that iron ore should end the year at an average price just more than $100/tonne. Kumba should be expecting to get a price marginally above that on two-thirds of its production but it won’t be enough to improve its outlook. The company, however, seems to be making strides from an operational perspective.

One positive factor is that Kumba has recently concluded a three-year wage deal with workers, effective from July 1 this year, without suffering strike action. Given South Africa’s fractious labour relations, particularly in the mining industry, the promised three years of labour stability is comforting. The deal provides for increases of between 8.5% and 10% in the first two years and between 7.5% and 9% in the third.

Kumba is exploring various strategies aimed at increasing efficiencies and production and also cost-effectively treating low-grade ore to ensure sustainably high recovery rates from Sishen mine. With that in mind and other interventions which have already been put in place, we are confident that Kumba will meet its production target of 45-million tonnes, which will be 7% ahead of last year’s production. This leaves its fate in the hands of movements in iron ore prices and the rand, with the outlook for both being mild to negative.

Given the forecasts for the major drivers of Kumba’s performance, Intellidex’s discounted cash-flow model obtain a target price of R313.92/share with a forward PE ratio of 6.9. We have taken into consideration that Kumba commands a superior dividend yield and its PE ratio is also attractively low at less than half of the all share index.

Intellidex team