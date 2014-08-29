How to use the floppy rand

IS THERE ever a good time to invest in rand hedge shares? Some market observers would argue that the hedge train has already left the station, because the rand has been waning rather ominously since early 2012, when it was under R8/$.

But recent economy-rattling events — like the prolonged miners’ strike and violent labour disruptions across the industrial sector — probably reinforce notions that a fair chunk of an investment portfolio should be ensconced in offshore economies, where the structural risk to operational efficiencies is more benign.

The rub, of course, is that the rand has already slumped to levels that signal a period of brittle economic conditions ahead. One then might argue that the easy money has already been made on rand weakness.

However, the gradual increase in interest rates has not (yet) firmed up the rand — and perhaps it is only a more comprehensive response by government to South Africa’s economic challenges that might prompt a sustained period of rand strength again.

Missing the turn in the currency tide is one thing, but the other painful consideration for those seeking a hedge against rand weakness is that many of the most popular earners of hard currency on the JSE are trading at dizzying earnings multiples. Media giant Naspers, pharmaceutical conglomerate Aspen, beer behemoth SABMiller and luxury goods boutique Richemont are trading at levels that might be considered pricey, even for counters with impeccable growth records over the medium term and compelling corporate strategies.

And those that are trading at more modest ratings, like mining stalwarts BHP Billiton and Anglo American (and others), have lately seen sentiment badly shaken by prolonged labour issues that raise questions around the sustainability of their operating models.

Considering that direct investment offshore is limited by prevailing foreign exchange regulations — which, at best, are likely to be gradually eased — it might be worth pondering whether Johnny-Come-Lately rand hedge seeking investors should be willing to take more risk.

In truth, local investors can’t grumble about a paucity of options when it comes to assembling a meaningful rand hedge position in their portfolios.

The JSE also plays host to a number of pukka offshore companies with primary listings in other jurisdictions: British American Tobacco, Intu Property, Capital & Counties (which owns the iconic Covent Gardens and Earls Court developments), Old Mutual and Investec.

And then there are all the counters that would be considered default options in selecting a rand hedge portfolio. These would include cellular service giant MTN, services conglomerate Bidvest, industrial conglomerate Steinhoff, container management specialist Trencor and retailers Shoprite and Woolworths.

Aside from these obvious choices, the JSE also hosts a good number of less well known stocks with distinct rand hedge characteristics. These can broadly be divided into two categories: companies with a substantial operational presence offshore; and companies that are in the process of building an offshore base.

Naturally these counters carry considerably more risk for investors, especially those still bulking up their fledgling interests outside South Africa. But if investors are willing to look beyond the premium-priced blue chips to smaller counters that might not always accurately reflect the risks and rewards of rapidly internationalising operations, then IM reckons the following five companies could be rand hedge heroes in the longer term:

SUN INTERNATIONAL: In a mature South African gaming market, it’s no surprise that this well established gaming group has tacitly acknowledged opportunities are limited to grow its casino interests. While diversification efforts have included recent tilts at sports betting and limited payout machines, it’s Sun’s offshore thrust in Latin America that looks most promising. To date operational matters have revolved mainly around the Monticello casino in Chile, an operation that adds critical mass but is not stunningly profitable. Although Monticello trades at a substantially lower profit margin than Sun’s larger South Africa casinos, the company is clearly confident in the Chilean market and recently pushed its stake in the casino up to 98.9% in a R1.2bn transaction.

Looking at the bigger picture, Monticello looks like the beach-head from which Sun will launch further Latin American forays. It recently clinched a casino development deal in Panama and market talk is that several other Latin American countries are being targeted for expansion. The Latin American presence could become an important hub for Sun’s ambitions as a global gaming unit — perhaps offering a platform from which to delve into existing casino operations in developed markets or to push into new jurisdictions (like the Far East).

DISTELL: Liquor group Distell has always been a significant exporter of fine wines. Its popular Amarula cream liqueur has a cult following overseas. But its acquisition of whiskey maker Burn Stewart and cognac brand Bisquet has signalled a determination to build a global niche with production facilities on foreign soils.

The appointment late last year of former SABMiller executive Richard Rushton — a man who picked up considerable offshore experience during his beer days — has also heightened speculation that Distell could hunt down more international operations.

The hitch, though, is that international liquor groups demand considerable price premiums — which means Distell will have to be wary of overpaying to extend its global reach.

But while patience is exercised until the right offshore deals come along, it will be worth noting Distell’s efforts to pour its best-selling cider brands — Hunters and Savanna — into export markets. The cider range is already enjoying increasing sales in selected African markets, and further successes on the continent could fortify Distell’s position as one of the world’s largest cider producers. Believe it or not, Distell ranks as the second-biggest cider maker in the world. The frothy debate at this juncture is whether Distell’s successes in the cider market will transform its second-biggest shareholder, SABMiller — a company with some international marketing muscle — from a passive observer to a more active participant.

INVICTA HOLDINGS: Investors would not normally tag this industrial/mining/agricultural/ construction equipment supplier as a rand hedge stock. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, since Invicta imports a swathe of its equipment brands. At present, Invicta’s sole offshore interest is Kian Ann, an engineering consumables distributor serving Southeast Asian markets. But there are definitely moves afoot to build a bigger offshore presence, signalled by the company’s recent admission that it will seek a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange and that it aims to have 50% of its revenues generated in offshore markets in the medium term.

It appears Invicta will have to move rapidly and aggressively to attain this target, but efforts to ramp up offshore profits should not be discounted, remembering the company’s record of making value-adding acquisitions locally over the past decade.

An interesting debate is whether Invicta will target developed markets or further opportunities in southeast Asia, or whether Africa (where its small rival Torre has quickly built a presence) will take the company’s fancy. It’s worth noting that retail tycoon and smart risk taker Christo Wiese is a major stakeholder in Invicta. Wiese has increasingly played in offshore and African markets in recent years (via Shoprite, Brait and Tradehold). Expect him to play a key role in offshore deal-making endeavours.

MIX TELECOMS: This vehicle-tracking specialist peaked at 650c in August last year after managing to raise substantial fresh funding from offshore investors via a listing of American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Initially the overwhelming response by international investors to the share placement suggested local investors had overlooked or underestimated the technology behind MiX’s vehicle-tracking systems. That may be a valid observation, especially since the share has tracked back markedly and currently trades at a more modest market rating (at least for a technology company).

In the last financial year MiX’s total international fleet solutions and development presence — which spans Europe, the Middle East, Australia and new markets in North and South America — accounted for a chunky 58% of the R1.65bn revenue line. But the offshore interests made up only 42% of the company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

There appears to be scope for MiX to fatten margins as its offshore presence takes hold, especially in newer markets in North America and Brazil (where the company has not broken even yet). Whether the ADR listing in New York sparks an appetite for international corporate action remains to be seen, but some market watchers feel a cash flow-generative MiX could conceivably find itself tucked away into a larger technology conglomerate.

PHUMELELA*: The odds on this alternative gaming group have narrowed in recent months as more punters have recognised its business model — which takes in horse racing, sports betting and limited payout machine operations — is a strong cash spinner.

In the interim period to end-January Phumelela’s performance was underpinned by an encouraging 52% increase in pretax profits to R63m from international operations. This was driven by a 176% increase in the company’s share of profits from the Isle of Man horse-racing operation and revenue growth from the export of local horse-racing media rights. In total, income from international operations — admittedly assisted by rand weakness — more than doubled to R112m. This means nearly 20% of Phumelela’s top line is generated by international operations. There is increased global demand from punters for South African horse racing, and it seems reasonable to bet on buoyant trading conditions continuing for Phumelela’s international offering.

Phumelela’s fast-growing offshore operations might be of interest to major international gaming entities as well as the handful of big players in South Africa’s largely consolidated gaming market.

* The writer holds shares in Phumelela.