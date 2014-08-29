After the sprint, the marathon

A NUMBER of African economies have seen a reversal in fortunes in recent years, but few have been as dramatic as Ghana’s.

With the discovery of oil, a GDP rebasing, double-digit growth and record-setting foreign direct investment flows — and a team in the World Cup — Ghana entered 2014 a very different country from 10 or 20 years ago. Poverty rates are lower and social indicators are higher. Accra’s skyline is etched with scaffolding and the hotels are bulging with visitors.

However, in spite of Ghana’s high-flying performance of recent years — and the attractive underlying long-term fundamentals that are powering that growth — the past six months have seen the country come back to earth with a bump. Structural weaknesses, including a double deficit and inflationary bottlenecks, have muddied the government’s short-term outlook and will result in some difficult decision-making in the near future.

Depending on who was counting, Ghana’s economy was originally expected to grow by between 6% and 8% this year. It has traditionally been highly dependent on earnings from commodity exports, including oil, cocoa and gold, though efforts to diversify the economy, which included strengthening manufacturing, have begun to encourage an uptick in secondary and tertiary activity.

Ghana’s economic makeover began in earnest in 2007, following the discovery of oil in the offshore Jubilee field. The pumping of crude from an offshore rig is not the most exciting thing to watch, but that did not stop Ghana from televising the start of commercial oil production in December 2010. Then-president John Atta Mills even came to turn on the taps, but the pomp and circumstance was not surprising, given the relatively momentous occasion it marked.

Although it got off to a slow start owing to technical issues, Jubilee is expected to average production of 100,000 barrels of oil a day this year and has already attracted more than $3.5bn worth of investment. Ghana National Gas Company’s $800m Western Corridor gas system is also expected to start operations by the end of 2014, channelling the field’s substantial output of associated gas into power generation.

A second field nearby, Tweneboa-Enyera-Ntomme, is estimated to hold an additional 1.4-billion barrels, and international oil companies have been scouring the coastal landscape for new deposits. Total reserve estimates vary significantly, but forecasts at the high end suggest more than 4.5-billion barrels.

The discovery of oil was followed by a GDP rebasing exercise which, while not necessarily changing Ghana’s economic reality, provided a boost to policymakers. The rebasing — which has since been undertaken by a number of other African markets, including what is now the continent’s largest economy, Nigeria — was unveiled in 2010 by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The methodology was previously constructed on a 1968 model and used 1993 as a base year, which meant the indicator’s ability to capture the full range of tertiary sector activity (among other things) was limited at best, inaccurate at worst. The revision, which was encouraged by the IMF and other development partners, had been going on since 2004 in some form or another but the new numbers released at the end of 2010 revealed that the country’s GDP between 2006 and 2010 was in fact some 60% to 70% larger than previously thought.

The new figures meant Ghana was classified as a lower middle-income country and, together with the onset of oil production, helped raise the profile of the West African republic among foreign investors. To further stimulate capital flows, the government worked to streamline the business environment. It issued guarantees against nationalisation and expropriation and, in sectors such as mining, made stability agreements which preclude the lease holder from future changes in law for 15 years.

The combination of factors helped drive GDP growth up above 14% in 2011, the highest rate in Africa and one of the highest rates in the world at that time.

It was not always thus. When the republic came into being, it had some of the most extensive infrastructure in postcolonial Africa, including the Akosombo Dam on the Volta River, which resulted in the world’s largest manmade lake, and Valco, Africa’s largest aluminium smelter.

However, with an economy still largely dependent on the production of a few primary goods, such as cocoa and gold, a drop in commodity prices on the global market combined with rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves meant that the country had to turn to foreign donors. While GDP did expand throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, earnings declined amid the growing population, and development assistance became increasingly important to its day-to-day performance.

These challenges worsened until the 1980s, with inflation well over 50%, significant unemployment, a massive budget deficit, an underperforming agricultural sector, an insufficient flow of imports, which reduced industrial production to 10% of capacity, and an overvalued currency.

An IMF package in the mid-1980s, alongside greater fiscal discipline, reductions in price controls and a subsequent devaluation of the cedi — and some fortuitous aid inflows and good weather conditions — helped the economy gain enough stability to ride out subsequent swings in commodity prices.

The bad old days of Ghana’s economy are now long gone and the chances of a collapse, as was seen 40 years ago, are virtually nil. Over the past 20 years, successive governments have taken steps to buffer the country from exogenous pressures. With strong capital inflows, a growing private sector and increased service activity, the long-term outlook for the country is fairly bright.

Yet the legacies of the 1970s and 1980s persist, in the form of high wage bills, a limited export mix and high lending rates. While the robust growth and oil-driven euphoria of recent years may have limited their impact, as Ghana’s rate of expansion naturally slows, they become more noticeable.

What began as a gradual worsening of the public sector balance sheet in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential elections, has — combined with slower-than-expected growth, high interest rates and a weaker currency — left Ghana with a worrying double deficit.

Growth has unsurprisingly been easing downwards since 2011 and in recent years was hovering around 7% — still robust by any standards. However, a dramatic slowdown in the third quarter of 2013 due to lower revenues in the extractive sectors — particularly a drop in gold prices — has since precipitated a more muted performance overall.

Revised figures from the IMF place growth estimates for 2014 at 4.8%, though the government forecasts peg it at 7.1%.

While the slowdown is not the cause of Ghana’s current problems, it has certainly made them worse. The government now faces a budget deficit that is roughly 8.8% of GDP, higher than the 8.5% that was planned for the current fiscal year. Although this is down from 12% in 2012 and 10.8% in 2013 — and indeed less than the 14% shortfall it faced in 2008 — it is a significant increase from 2010, when it had dropped to 7.7%.

The causes of this are manifold. Electricity subsidies, a large wage bill and expensive repayments on public debt all weigh heavily on the exchequer. In fact, government salaries alone eat up roughly 70% of the total tax revenues. The jump follows the rollout of a single-spine salary structure, which sought to unify 90 different public-sector compensation structures and 65 different allowances schemes. The initiative is intended to make compensation more transparent and coherent in the long term but the short-term result has been a 47% jump in wage spending in 2011 and 2012.

The government has been moving to tighten its fiscal position, including better payroll controls and a rebalancing of government spending towards investment rather than wages. The elimination of fuel subsidies and a hike in utility tariffs alleviated some pressure, but also contributed to inflation, which in recent months has hovered between 13% and 15% year on year — among the highest rates in four years. The rise in prices has been aggravated by the Bank of Ghana’s efforts to help finance the government’s cash shortfall through short-term advances, and the cedi has fallen by 35% against the dollar this year.

Ghana has turned to international debt markets to help bring in additional funds, with a bond sale in late July 2013. The issue of 10-year paper aimed to raise $1bn and in the end totalled $750m, at a yield of 7.875%. Aside from the budgetary boost, positive signs included the fact that the sale was oversubscribed, and that the country was able to borrow at a lower cost than in 2007, when it floated a $750m, 8.5% bond, the first dollar-denominated debt issued by a sub-Saharan African country. According to recent announcements from the ministry of finance, Ghana was to have begun shopping around for a second $1.5bn bond this month.

The sentiment in Accra is now palpably different from what it was seven years ago, when the country was flush with excitement over the discovery of oil. However, in spite of the short-term challenges — which will inevitably bring about some painful decisions for the government —– the economy continues to present an attractive opportunity for foreign investors. Ghana’s long-term fundamentals — including macro stability, an array of natural resources, a qualified labour force and a conducive business environment — have not been dimmed by the fiscal shortfalls. It will take some canny manoeuvring to navigate through the current set of problems, but if history is any indication, then chances are high it will bounce back again.

• Robert Tashima is the Africa regional editor for the Oxford Business Group.