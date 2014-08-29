AECI: A lot depends on commodity prices

AECI has enjoyed remarkable growth in the past decade, underpinned by focused capital spending, earnings-enhancing acquisitions and disciplined cost management. The acquisition strategy has resulted in more than a dozen businesses joining the group.

However, its substantial exposure to the South African mining sector, particularly platinum, has been a problem, given the recent strike action. About 12% of revenue is derived from platinum and 57% accounted for by mining in general. A further 24% is contributed by the manufacturing sector, which also suffers labour problems.

In short, labour stability, legislative certainty and firm commodity prices are key pillars to growth in AECI’s markets, none of which were prevalent in the company’s half-year to end-June. Revenue was up 11% to R8bn (1H13: R7.22bn) but without a one-off bulk property sale, revenue would have grown only 4%. And it would have been even weaker were it not for a softer rand over the interim period.

The company reported bulk property sales of R1.06bn, with R462m recorded as income, being the difference between sale price and carrying value of the assets. Headline earnings per share increased 10% to 390c and an interim dividend of 115c (1H13: 105c) was declared.

The operating margin rose to 10.2% thanks to a 5.3% contribution from the property sale. Effectively, the operating profit margin from continuing operations narrowed to 5.2% (1H13: 8.5%). Management estimates the operating loss directly related to the strike to be in the region of R250m and factoring this in would yield an operating margin of 8.5%. Attributable earnings jumped 51% on the back of a lower-than-normal average tax rate of 19.4% (1H13: 27.2%).

The explosives and speciality chemicals clusters posted subdued results. Revenue in the explosives cluster, constrained by the platinum strike, was flat at R3.55bn. The operating margin fell to 3.4% (1H13: 8.8%) with an estimated operating loss of R150m attributed to the strike.

Sales volumes to other African countries were, however, 5.1% higher, driven largely by a strong performance from the central African copper belt.

The speciality chemicals cluster grew sales volumes by 5%. That, coupled with the weaker rand, resulted in 11% growth in revenue to R4.06bn (1H13: R3.67bn). Management estimates that R100m in operating profits was lost for the chemicals division directly because of the strike. As a result the operating margin fell to 9.8% (1H13: 10.6%).

Based on our forecasts of key factors, we think AECI is going to register only modest growth in the next 12 months. The domestic platinum mining industry is still recovering from the labour-related headwinds and not much growth should be expected from this sector. Prospects look promising for local iron ore and coal open-pit mining, which were affected by heavy rains in the current half. Growth from the rest of Africa remains promising but, similar to domestic iron and coal mining, the direction of commodity prices will have a huge bearing.

Earnings from one recent acquisition, Clariant’s water treatment business in Africa, will be incorporated in AECI’s full-year results and is expected to contribute about R600m a year. This should boost overall results but its impact on earnings is not certain at the moment. In another drive to reduce over-reliance on the domestic market, management announced it has established offices in Australia and is set to run trial blasts by year-end.

Intellidex’s discounted cash-flow model obtains a target price of R133.47/share with a forward price:earnings ratio of 10.3.

Intellidex Team