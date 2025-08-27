subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Private education group Curro reported barely changed headline earnings for the six months to end-June, weighed down by an impairment of R74.1m. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Cobus Loubser.

RECOMMENDED READING

Jannie Mouton rewrites private education playbook with R7.2bn offer for Curro

Proposed deal would transform Curro into a public benefit organisation with a focus on the underprivileged
Companies
13 hours ago

Curro reports flat earnings amid lower learner numbers

A R74m impairment dealt a blow to the group’s balance sheet
Companies
12 hours ago

Curro takes a hit from R74m impairment

The group plans to report a more than 30% decline in earnings
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Stadio’s strategy for AI use in human resources

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shoprite says smart trolleys pose no threat to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Union warns Shoprite smart trolley could displace ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Crypto in the crosshairs: Sars doubles staff for ...
Companies
4.
ArcelorMittal faces predatory pricing claims ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
MTN Zakhele Futhi raises R391m with final sale of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Inside Bidcorp’s ‘winning’ M&A playbook

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Curro reports flat earnings amid lower learner numbers

Companies

Vodacom appoints Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Botswana appoints Lazard, CBH to advise on potential De Beers acquisition

Companies / Mining

WATCH: CEO Paul Mann unpacks ASP Isotopes’ JSE debut

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson unpacks earnings bump in Europe and SA

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Wesbank and Toyota pay R30m to settle cartel case

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Blue Label’s earnings rise as restructuring continues

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Tariffs, war and crude: what’s driving oil market anxiety

Companies / Energy

Blue Label boosts earnings on prepaid growth as restructuring continues

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Moody’s says Nedbank’s Ecobank exit is credit positive

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.