Private education group Curro reported barely changed headline earnings for the six months to end-June, weighed down by an impairment of R74.1m. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Cobus Loubser.
WATCH: Curro CEO Cobus Loubser talks growth after flat earnings
Private education group Curro reports largely unchanged headline earnings for H1, impacted by a R74.1m impairment. CEO Cobus Loubser shares insights on Business Day TV.
