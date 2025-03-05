US crude stockpiles rise far more than expected while Canada and China retaliate against Trump tariffs
Interruption of antiretroviral treatment could reverse gains made over many years
DA insists that a temporary licence is to be issued but trade minister Parks Tau's office denies it
The ANC has established a 67-member provincial task team, led by Jeff Radebe, to address internal issues
The food division delivers a strong performance with Woolies Dash reporting sales growth of 49.2%
Mood signals a lack of conviction that recent gains will translate to sustained investment and growth
General Motors, Ford and Stellantis leaders urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on vehicles that comply with 2020 US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Black Caps head to final with India after SA’s poor playoff record continues
Parent company Stellantis won’t say whether the vehicles will be available in SA
Flow48 has raised $69m in funding to expand its operations and invest in start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Business Day TV spoke to Altesh Baijoo, MD at Flow48 SA, for more detail.
WATCH: Flow48 secures $69m to boost SME lending business
Business Day TV talks to Altesh Baijoo, MD of the fintech group’s SA operations
