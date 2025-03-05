Companies / Innovation

WATCH: Flow48 secures $69m to boost SME lending business

Business Day TV talks to Altesh Baijoo, MD of the fintech group’s SA operations

05 March 2025 - 19:30
Flow48 has raised $69m in funding to expand its operations and invest in start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Business Day TV spoke to Altesh Baijoo, MD at Flow48 SA, for more detail.

