WATCH: Adcorp CEO John Wentzel discusses a tough half year

Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel

31 October 2024 - 20:19
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Adcorp has reported a 29% decline in operating profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, as it undertook restructuring to recalibrate its cost base. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel.

