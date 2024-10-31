Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
The NT Live experience compounds the meta-theatricality of the play with meta-filmic references
Treasury approved R11bn package to encourage civil servants to retire early to reduce the wage bill
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Williams
Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel
Corporate income tax is likely to be R11.7bn more for the full fiscal year, but VAT will be R13bn below February’s estimates
Report finds women continue to lag behind but there are more blacks in senior leadership roles
Officials say 2020 action at Wisconsin sites was merely a rehearsal for a much larger-scale event on November 5
It is worth remembering what Markram and his squad have done hasn’t happened in a long time
Motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design partners with circuit to make sure it shapes up for accreditation
Adcorp has reported a 29% decline in operating profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, as it undertook restructuring to recalibrate its cost base. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Adcorp CEO John Wentzel discusses a tough half year
Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel
Adcorp has reported a 29% decline in operating profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, as it undertook restructuring to recalibrate its cost base. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.