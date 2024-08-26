Business Day TV spoke to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The UCT resolution targets researchers whose affiliation is directly with the Israeli Defence Force, and not with a university
Constitutional Court wants answering affidavits in bid for it to hear case against Hlophe’s JSC appointment
EFF leader says ‘the old man in Nkandla shocked us but we’ll never allow that shock to happen again’
Mining house expects headline earnings per share to increase by more than 100%
Economists expect producer inflation to continue trending downward for the remainder of the year
Research shows only 13% of respondents believe industry has their best interests at heart
Right-of-centre government wants to lure investment for fossil fuel sector
Much of what Modiba will be asked to do in midfield he already fulfilled playing as an inverted fullback for the past two seasons
The third instalment of the automotive industry conference will be held from October 15-18
AdvTech has reported a 16% increase in interim headline earnings per share, as the education firm benefited from strong enrolments during the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Whyte for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
Watch: AdvTech delivers double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV spoke to AdvTech’s CEO Geoff Whyte
AdvTech has reported a 16% increase in interim headline earnings per share, as the education firm benefited from strong enrolments during the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Whyte for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.