Curro Academy in Sandown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Higher tuition fees and an increase in learner numbers gave Curro’s half-year performance a boost. The private education group has delivered a 8.3% increase in interim revenue and a 16.2% jump in headline earnings per share to just more than 40c. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with Curro CEO Cobus Loubser.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher student numbers and fees give Curro a boost
Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser
Companies in this Story
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.