WATCH: Higher student numbers and fees give Curro a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser

21 August 2024 - 20:24
Curro Academy in Sandown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Higher tuition fees and an increase in learner numbers gave Curro’s half-year performance a boost. The private education group has delivered a 8.3% increase in interim revenue and a 16.2% jump in headline earnings per share to just more than 40c. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with Curro CEO Cobus Loubser.

