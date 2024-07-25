Companies / Innovation

WATCH: How SA can harness AI to drive growth and prosperity

Business Day TV speaks to iLeadLAB manager at Regent Business School Richard Shewry, and Miriam Altman, professor of 4IR Practice at UJ

25 July 2024 - 15:48
by Business Day TV
Picture: FUTUREWORLD
On this episode of the Big Idea, Richard Shewry, iLeadLAB manager at Regent Business School, and Miriam Altman, professor of 4IR practice at the University of Johannesburg, discuss how SA can harness AI to drive widespread growth and prosperity by fostering local innovation, investing in AI education and creating a conducive regulatory environment.

