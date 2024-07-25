On this episode of the Big Idea, Richard Shewry, iLeadLAB manager at Regent Business School, and Miriam Altman, professor of 4IR practice at the University of Johannesburg, discuss how SA can harness AI to drive widespread growth and prosperity by fostering local innovation, investing in AI education and creating a conducive regulatory environment.
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: How SA can harness AI to drive growth and prosperity
Business Day TV speaks to iLeadLAB manager at Regent Business School Richard Shewry, and Miriam Altman, professor of 4IR Practice at UJ
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.