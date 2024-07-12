Transforming SA’s struggling manufacturing sector will require policy and regulatory certainty as well as funding, innovation and skills development. That is according to Nedbank Commercial Banking. For more on the revival prospects for the manufacturing industry and how production, beneficiation and localisation can be used to attain it, Business Day TV spoke to Amith Singh, national manager of manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Policy and regulatory certainty key to reviving manufacturing sector
Business Day TV spoke to the national manager of manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking, Amith Singh
Transforming SA’s struggling manufacturing sector will require policy and regulatory certainty as well as funding, innovation and skills development. That is according to Nedbank Commercial Banking. For more on the revival prospects for the manufacturing industry and how production, beneficiation and localisation can be used to attain it, Business Day TV spoke to Amith Singh, national manager of manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.