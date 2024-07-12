Companies / Innovation

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Policy and regulatory certainty key to reviving manufacturing sector

Business Day TV spoke to the national manager of manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking, Amith Singh

12 July 2024 - 16:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR

Transforming SA’s struggling manufacturing sector will require policy and regulatory certainty as well as funding, innovation and skills development. That is according to Nedbank Commercial Banking. For more on the revival prospects for the manufacturing industry and how production, beneficiation and localisation can be used to attain it, Business Day TV spoke to Amith Singh, national manager of manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BEE investor sells entire shareholding in Vukile ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater cyber attack caused limited ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Grindrod’s winning streak lands it Richards Bay ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Reserve Bank loses nearly R1bn on its stake in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank eyes East Africa for growth
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.