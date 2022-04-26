A data-driven culture can unlock endless business opportunities

This often translates into contextually relevant conversations packaged for the right customer, and presented at the right time through the customer’s preferred channels, and delivered in a personalised manner. This enhances the bank’s ability to meet and exceed customer expectations, deliver market-leading experiences and achieve the desired commercial outcomes for shareholders.

To remain relevant, amid the rapid changes in the financial sector which are driven by increased customer expectations, digital innovations and fierce competition, banks need data and analytical capabilities which extend beyond business as usual.

At the core of banking is the ability to provide personalised financial products and services to customers.

The key to achieving personalised experiences lies in the ability of the bank to translate complex data meaningfully, decipher key insights from the data, pair it with relevant recommendations and package this as purposeful conversations. This informs the way in which the bank interacts with its customers and the specific recommendations they will make to meet customer needs.

Using data and analytics to solve customer and business problems, and transforming the bank's decision-making capability to one that’s anchored in data, can be achieved only with a data culture that is ingrained in its organisational structure.

There needs to be a top-down approach to creating a data culture. Leaders need to embrace and encourage the use of data in decision-making processes. Second, managers should comprehend, appreciate and value the language of data. Finally, data and analytics teams must be passionate, competent and creative in producing data outputs to inform decisions.

This allows the value of data to be recognised and, importantly, used as a key input at all levels in the organisation. This data culture further needs to be geared towards attracting, nurturing and growing data and analytical skills as a specialist capability within the organisation.

Standard Bank's data-centric approach has allowed them to understand customers better and improve the personalised solutions and experiences they deliver. Through this, Standard Bank has remained relevant in the markets it serves and gained credibility with customers.