PODCAST | ‘We have been bowing at the altar of capitalism’

The business opportunity that lies in taking out waste from business processes as part of the growing environment, social and governance (ESG) issues trend, is the focus on this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fetola CEO Catherine Wijnberg. Fetola, which means “change” in Sesotho, is a small business specialist firm.

Wijnberg says SA needs entrepreneurs to reverse the shrinking economy and high unemployment rate. “And while they face numerous barriers in almost every sector, there is one industry that offers them the key to success: the circular economy.”

