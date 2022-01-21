The transformative power of mixed reality in the manufacturing industry

It's hardly surprising, then, that the global mixed reality market is on the rise and is expected to hit the $3.6bn mark by 2025. Especially when you consider that the industrial uses for this technology have grown in sophistication following the onset of the pandemic.

Here are some examples of how large manufacturing companies have adopted HoloLens 2 to support mixed reality and, in doing so, revolutionised they way they work:

Visual learning

Mitsubishi Electric has been promoting changes in the way people work by handing out tablets to all employees since 2018.

This accelerated since the start of the pandemic with the goal of creating a new business style tailored to the "new normal" and not to geographical places. This eliminated the need for paper, name stamps and signatures.

From a manufacturing perspective, workers can use HoloLens 2 to collaborate from remote locations, enabling the organisation to deploy development and design expertise on the front lines.

Taking care of business continuity

When a large proportion of its skilled machine operators were in lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions last year, Arla, one of the world’s largest dairy companies, enabled employees in some factories to go hands-free by using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist on HoloLens 2.

Within two weeks, Arla kept its employees safe by adhering to social distancing measures, preserved essential food supply and created a blueprint for remote assistance that supported its high-priority sustainability goals.

The mixed reality environment helped the company respond to breakdowns of critical equipment as experts were virtually on hand to lend assistance right away with no travel time necessary.

This tech also helped boost Arla’s knowledge database by allowing for the development of an online repair library that employees, new hires, interns and students could use to solve problems effectively.