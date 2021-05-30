Visual International Holdings keen to buy electric vehicle firm
Deal for the purchase of EV firm Agilitee would be subject to strict JSE rules on related-party transactions
30 May 2021 - 20:28
Visual International Holdings, a property company that buys land, rezones and develops it and was suspended from the JSE for two years, has expressed an interest in buying SA electric vehicle company Agilitee.
Visual International Holdings, which received permission to trade shares in April, issued an announcement about the potential deal on Friday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now