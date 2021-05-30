Companies / Innovation Visual International Holdings keen to buy electric vehicle firm Deal for the purchase of EV firm Agilitee would be subject to strict JSE rules on related-party transactions BL PREMIUM

Visual International Holdings, a property company that buys land, rezones and develops it and was suspended from the JSE for two years, has expressed an interest in buying SA electric vehicle company Agilitee.

Visual International Holdings, which received permission to trade shares in April, issued an announcement about the potential deal on Friday. ..