Cash in on cannabis

Medical cannabis

More than 30 countries have now legalised medical cannabis. Geneva Business News reports that an estimated 1.2-billion people worldwide suffer from medical conditions “for which cannabis has shown to be of therapeutic value”. We expect that by 2024, the burgeoning international medicinal cannabis market alone could be worth $60bn.

In SA, legislation on the cultivation of cannabis for medical use was passed in 2018 and allowed under license from SAHPRA but remains expensive and complicated. Cultivation for personal adult usage is permitted in terms of a Constitutional Court ruling in 2016 but the sale of cannabis remains prohibited.

CBD

Cannabis’s non-psychoactive compound CBD (or cannabidiol) has enjoyed a significant rise in popularity recently. CBD lacks the “getting stoned” component brought about by THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Some describe it as the decaf version of cannabis, providing many of the benefits without the buzz.

The absence of psychoactive effects means that CBD is most commonly used for medical purposes. It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety benefits and is a known reliever of insomnia, spasms and seizures. According to Grand View Research, there is “growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product for treating severe medical conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, and Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease among other neurological conditions”.

Since the World Health Organisation recommended taking CBD off banned substances lists, legislation has shifted widely and the markets have followed.

In SA, Distell recently bought into a local CBD range of products, and there have been a number of cannabis company buyouts by large US food and beverage companies.

Hemp

Once a darling crop, hemp is also experiencing a dramatic global comeback. Containing negligible amounts of psychotropic substances, hemp is finding growing recognition in the eco-friendly agricultural space.

Hemp is used in an exhaustive list from foods to medicines, bio-composites to clothing and textiles, as well as paper substitutes and packaging, biofuel, health products, and cosmetics. Fast-growing, it thrives on little water and is known as a “mop-crop”, one that is able to purify contaminated soil. Growing hemp generates very little waste, which is also entirely biodegradable.

In SA, the widespread, legal cultivation of hemp is just beginning. Hemp cultivated for industrial use, as well as for CBD extraction, will fuel explosive growth in the coming months.

The figures

Estimated at about $30bn, the global legal cannabis market is expected to reach between $75bn and $100bn by 2030. A formidable figure in anyone’s books, especially for an industry fresh out of the starting gates, long sequestered behind a firewall of prohibition.